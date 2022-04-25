Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Frost warning for tonight

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps to plummet 02:28

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A Freeze Warning is in effect Monday night for parts of the western suburbs.

freeze-warning.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the alert area, but mid to upper 30s in Cook County. Clearing skies and breezy overnight.

lows-tonight.png
CBS

It'll be mostly sunny, breezy and cool on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. More clouds on Wednesday. With a wind off the lake, highs will be colder in the 40s on Wednesday.

highs-tue.png
CBS

Mostly cloudy for Thursday with a slight chance for light rain or sprinkles. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

wed-afternoon.png
CBS

Milder by the end of the week with high returning to the low 60s on Friday. Rain chances for this weekend, especially for Saturday. 

3-day.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and chilly. A light freeze in the western suburbs. Low 36°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 52°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 45°

7-day.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 25, 2022 / 5:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.