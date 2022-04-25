Chicago First Alert Weather: Frost warning for tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Freeze Warning is in effect Monday night for parts of the western suburbs.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the alert area, but mid to upper 30s in Cook County. Clearing skies and breezy overnight.

CBS

It'll be mostly sunny, breezy and cool on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. More clouds on Wednesday. With a wind off the lake, highs will be colder in the 40s on Wednesday.

CBS

Mostly cloudy for Thursday with a slight chance for light rain or sprinkles. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

CBS

Milder by the end of the week with high returning to the low 60s on Friday. Rain chances for this weekend, especially for Saturday.

CBS

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and chilly. A light freeze in the western suburbs. Low 36°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 52°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 45°

CBS