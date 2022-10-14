Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Friday will see wind, limited sun

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze warning overnight
Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze warning overnight 03:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A freeze warning for all of our ADI except central Cook County. Patchy frost is likely in outlying areas as lows drop into the upper 20s/lower 30s.

cbsn-2022.png
CBS
lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

Limited sun in the morning tomorrow. Then southwest winds increase and bring temperatures into the upper 50s. Turning cloudy as the day goes on with rain showers after dark. The cold front passes and leaves us with a cooler than normal weekend. Temps will run a good 10 degrees below average both Saturday & Sunday.

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow.png
CBS

TONIGHT: PATCHY FROST INLAND. CHILLY. LOW 34.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. BREEZY. HIGH 58.

FRIDAY NIGHT: RAIN SHOWERS WITH THE COLD FRONT. LOW 37.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 54.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 8:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.