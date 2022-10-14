Chicago First Alert Weather: Friday will see wind, limited sun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A freeze warning for all of our ADI except central Cook County. Patchy frost is likely in outlying areas as lows drop into the upper 20s/lower 30s.

Limited sun in the morning tomorrow. Then southwest winds increase and bring temperatures into the upper 50s. Turning cloudy as the day goes on with rain showers after dark. The cold front passes and leaves us with a cooler than normal weekend. Temps will run a good 10 degrees below average both Saturday & Sunday.

TONIGHT: PATCHY FROST INLAND. CHILLY. LOW 34.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. BREEZY. HIGH 58.

FRIDAY NIGHT: RAIN SHOWERS WITH THE COLD FRONT. LOW 37.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 54.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.

