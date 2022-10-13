Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze warning for much of northeast Illinois

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front coming soon
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front coming soon 02:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s/lower 30s are expected overnight Thursday into Friday. Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Friday. This does not include central Cook County.

cbsn-2022.png
CBS

Strong low pressure to our north is sending gusty west winds our way.

mkay-current-surface-map.png
CBS
wind-gusts-adi.png
CBS
temperature-interactive-adi.png
CBS

Also, instability showers will pass through our area until sunset. With the chilly air aloft, some "graupel" is likely, soft ice pellets. (think Dippin'Dots) This precipitation tapers off in time for the Bears kickoff. It will be chilly at Soldier Field with the "feels like" temperature in the 30s.

event-forecast-using-old-backgrounds.png
CBS

Clouds increase tomorrow with showers at night. 

The cool trend continues for the next seven days. Normal high is 64 degrees.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

TONIGHT: WINDY. SHOWERS TAPER OFF AFTER DARK. LOW 34.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 58.

FRIDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOW 37.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOL. HIGH 54.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 2:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.