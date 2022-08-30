Chicago First Alert Weather: Easy, breezy, sunny
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Breezy northwest wind flow Tuesday continues to usher in a cooler and less humid air mass. Dry high pressure will build across our region the next few days.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be a warming trend to finish the workweek.
A cold front will pass late Friday night, possibly squeezing out a stray shower along it.
But with such dry air in place, we are keeping the forecast dry for now.
Beautiful trend this holiday weekend, although gusty north winds Saturday will keep things cool and create high wave action.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low 62.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 84.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 85.
