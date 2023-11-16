Chicago First Alert Weather: Early-morning showers Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early-morning showers will accompany a cold front Friday.
Look for fast clearing by lunchtime.
A chilly north wind develops behind the front, and temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon. The high for Friday is 50.
It will be clear in the evening with wind chills in the low to mid-30s.
Conditions will be sunny this weekend with dry high pressure in control. The high for Saturday is 52, Sunday 54.
The Climate Prediction Center is favoring our area for below-average temperatures in the new six-to-10-day outlook – meaning a chilly Thanksgiving. In fact, the "feels-like" temp in the morning on Turkey Day may be in the single digits.
