Chicago First Alert Weather: Early-morning showers Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early-morning showers will accompany a cold front Friday.

CBS 2

Look for fast clearing by lunchtime.

A chilly north wind develops behind the front, and temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon. The high for Friday is 50.

CBS 2

It will be clear in the evening with wind chills in the low to mid-30s.

Conditions will be sunny this weekend with dry high pressure in control. The high for Saturday is 52, Sunday 54.

111 CBS 2

The Climate Prediction Center is favoring our area for below-average temperatures in the new six-to-10-day outlook – meaning a chilly Thanksgiving. In fact, the "feels-like" temp in the morning on Turkey Day may be in the single digits.

CBS 2