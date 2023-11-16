Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Early-morning showers Friday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early-morning showers will accompany a cold front Friday.

Look for fast clearing by lunchtime.

A chilly north wind develops behind the front, and temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon. The high for Friday is 50.

It will be clear in the evening with wind chills in the low to mid-30s.

Conditions will be sunny this weekend with dry high pressure in control. The high for Saturday is 52, Sunday 54.

The Climate Prediction Center is favoring our area for below-average temperatures in the new six-to-10-day outlook – meaning a chilly Thanksgiving. In fact, the "feels-like" temp in the morning on Turkey Day may be in the single digits.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 9:57 PM CST

