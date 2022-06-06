Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Downpours are possible

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chances on the way
Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chances on the way 02:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers and storms likely Monday evening. 

evening-storms.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a few heavy downpours possible. Rain chances linger through the overnight hours. 

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

Along with showers, fog will be likely tonight, especially for areas near the lake. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.

midnight-rain.png
CBS

For Tuesday, after a foggy start, expect afternoon sun mixed with clouds and cool temperatures. Highs will range from upper 70s inland, to low 60s near the lake. 

highs-tomorrow-lake-zoom.png
CBS

Rain chances return Wednesday with showers likely and cool highs in the mid to upper 60s.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

 Partly cloudy and warmer Thursday, then another round of showers for Friday. 

3-day-large.png
CBS

Mainly dry this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s.

7-day.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms likely. Overnight patchy fog. Low 57°

TUESDAY: Morning fog, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 70°, but only in the 60s near the lake.

WEDENSDAY: Cloudy skies with showers likely. High 69°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 2:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

