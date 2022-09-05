Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, patchy fog by evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool flow off the lake is holding clouds in place.

There's enough instability around for a few spotty sprinkles. Low-level moisture lingers tonight creating patchy fog.

Tomorrow may start again with a few lakeside spotty sprinkles. Then high pressure finally moves overhead clearing the skies for the rest of the workweek.

TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG. LOW 67.

TUESDAY: A FEW LAKESIDE SPRINKLES IN THE MORNING. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 78.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.

