Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, patchy fog by evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool flow off the lake is holding clouds in place.
There's enough instability around for a few spotty sprinkles. Low-level moisture lingers tonight creating patchy fog.
Tomorrow may start again with a few lakeside spotty sprinkles. Then high pressure finally moves overhead clearing the skies for the rest of the workweek.
TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG. LOW 67.
TUESDAY: A FEW LAKESIDE SPRINKLES IN THE MORNING. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 78.
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.
