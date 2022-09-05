Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, patchy fog by evening

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool flow off the lake is holding clouds in place. 

cbsn-2022.png
CBS News Chicago
wind-speed-lake.png
CBS News Chicago

There's enough instability around for a few spotty sprinkles. Low-level moisture lingers tonight creating patchy fog. 

bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS News Chicago
skycast-tonight.png
CBS News Chicago

Tomorrow may start again with a few lakeside spotty sprinkles. Then high pressure finally moves overhead clearing the skies for the rest of the workweek.

skycast-tomorrow.png
CBS News Chicago

TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG. LOW 67.

TUESDAY: A FEW LAKESIDE SPRINKLES IN THE MORNING. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 78.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 2:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.