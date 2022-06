CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very pleasant weekend with a cooler Saturday and a warmer Sunday.

Tonight:

Clear. Low 58.

Tomorrow:

Sunny. Chilly along the lakefront (60s). Warmer inland (70s and 80s). High 73.

Father's Day

Partly cloudy. High 83.

Warmer next week with 90s returning. Rain returns for the second half of the week.

