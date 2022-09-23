Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler Friday, weekend warmup ahead

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Despite the cooler temperatures, a warmup is on the way. 

Friday's temperatures will be in the low 60s with a mix of clouds and sun. 

Partly sunny, breezy and warmer conditions arrive Saturday as temperatures climb to the 70s.  

Grab your umbrella Sunday, scattered showers are expected throughout the day with highs in the 60s. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 4:44 AM

