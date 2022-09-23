Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler Friday, weekend warmup ahead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Despite the cooler temperatures, a warmup is on the way.
Friday's temperatures will be in the low 60s with a mix of clouds and sun.
Partly sunny, breezy and warmer conditions arrive Saturday as temperatures climb to the 70s.
Grab your umbrella Sunday, scattered showers are expected throughout the day with highs in the 60s.
