Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool temps coming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The front has moved through our ADI and winds are off the 56-degree lake, pulling cooler air our way.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, clouds linger tonight with a few sprinkles after midnight.

Clearing skies tomorrow with dry weather to close the workweek.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low 58.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 73.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

