Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool temps coming
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The front has moved through our ADI and winds are off the 56-degree lake, pulling cooler air our way.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, clouds linger tonight with a few sprinkles after midnight.
Clearing skies tomorrow with dry weather to close the workweek.
TONIGHT: Few showers. Low 58.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 73.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.
