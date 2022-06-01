Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool temps coming

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The front has moved through our ADI and winds are off the 56-degree lake, pulling cooler air our way. 

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, clouds linger tonight with a few sprinkles after midnight. 

Clearing skies tomorrow with dry weather to close the workweek.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low 58. 

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 73.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 1:14 PM

