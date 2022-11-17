Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold weather pattern on its way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very cold weather pattern will be with us tonight and last through the weekend.

Lows tonight will be in the low 20s, but a gusty west wind will make it feel like the single digits and low teens with the wind chill. A few flurries will be possible overnight and through the day on Friday.

Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens all day.

Friday night wind chills will be in the single digits areawide, with actual lows in the teens. Saturday will feature a chance for light snow showers and flurries, with highs in the mid 20s.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the coldest, with lows in the low teens, but wind chills near zero in Chicago and below zero wind chills in the suburbs.

Highs on Sunday will rebound to the low 30s, thanks to a mostly sunny sky. Not as cold next week with highs returning to the 40s starting Monday. Lots of uncertainty for Thursday's Thanksgiving forecast, as models are showing signs of a rain and snow mix by the evening hours.

Additional details concerning Thanksgiving will come in the days ahead.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a chance of evening snow showers, then flurries overnight. Breezy and much colder. Low 23°

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for flurries. High 26°

SATURDAY: Cloudy Skies with a 20% chance of snow showers. High 27°

