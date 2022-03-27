Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues ahead of midweek rain
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies will continue for the Chicago area s temperatures remain cold.
Expect Sunday night to be mostly clear. Low temperatures will reach 19 dgerees.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 42 degrees. Temperatures will be cooler lakeside.
Things will warm up by midweek as rain returns Tuesday through Thursday.
