Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues ahead of midweek rain

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies will continue for the Chicago area s temperatures remain cold. 

Expect Sunday night to be mostly clear. Low temperatures will reach 19 dgerees. 

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 42 degrees. Temperatures will be cooler lakeside. 

Things will warm up by midweek as rain returns Tuesday through Thursday. 

First published on March 27, 2022 / 4:16 PM

