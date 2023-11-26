Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold and blustery start to the week

OVERVIEW

Lingering snow showers will wrap up this evening. Cold and blustery for a couple days, then gradually warming up.

Tonight: Breezy and chilly. Clearing. Low near 20.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, cold and breezy. High 30.

EXTENDED

With temperatures in the 20s through Tuesday morning, and breezy conditions, wind chills will stay in the teens and single digits through Tuesday morning. Otherwise, the next weather maker is rainy showers on Friday.

