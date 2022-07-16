Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies and showers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies and a few showers are in store for the Chicago area through the weekend.
Expect cloudy skies, spotty showers and a low temperature of 68 degrees Saturday.
Sunday also brings possible showers. High temperatures will reach 81 degrees.
Conditions will be warmer and drier next week. High swill be near 90 as lots of sunshine returns.
