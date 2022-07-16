Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies and showers

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies and a few showers are in store for the Chicago area through the weekend. 

Expect cloudy skies, spotty showers and a low temperature of 68 degrees Saturday. 

skycast-tonight-4.png

Sunday also brings possible showers. High temperatures will reach 81 degrees. 

highs-tomorrow-adi-23.png

Conditions will be warmer and drier next week. High swill be near 90 as lots of sunshine returns. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-5.png
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 16, 2022 / 5:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.