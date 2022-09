CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cloudy day is ahead.

Stray showers are possible Tuesday with cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

Day after Labor Day starting in the 60s again. More clouds than sun again today @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/g5c2hQMZZw — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 6, 2022

A warmup is on the way.

Wednesday through Friday will bring temperatures in the 80s.

Rain and storms return late Saturday into Sunday.