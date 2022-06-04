Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy, cool evening ahead; highs in the 60s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies and cool this evening with temperatures remaining in the 60s. A few showers will be possible this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with cooler temperatures in the western and northern suburbs.

CBS 2

Sunday will be milder for most locations. Highs will range from the mid-80s in the southwest, to mid to upper 60s along the Northshore. Most of the day will be dry, but a few showers will be possible in the afternoon. Shower chances increase from the west on Sunday night.

CBS 2

Scattered showers and storms will be likely for Monday. Multiple rounds of rain are possible. A few storms could be heavy. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

CBS 2

Partly cloudy and cooler for Tuesday, ahead of additional storm chances for Wednesday. A few heavy storms will be possible Wednesday. Rainfall amounts could exceed an inch in some spots over the next 7 days.

CBS 2

Highs remain below average in the low 70s for much of next week.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with a 30% chance for light showers. Low 60°

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. High 79°, but only in the 60s along the Northshore.

MONDAY:

Cloudy skies with a 70% chance of showers and storms. High 75°

CBS 2