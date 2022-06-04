Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy, cool evening ahead; highs in the 60s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies and cool this evening with temperatures remaining in the 60s. A few showers will be possible this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with cooler temperatures in the western and northern suburbs.
Sunday will be milder for most locations. Highs will range from the mid-80s in the southwest, to mid to upper 60s along the Northshore. Most of the day will be dry, but a few showers will be possible in the afternoon. Shower chances increase from the west on Sunday night.
Scattered showers and storms will be likely for Monday. Multiple rounds of rain are possible. A few storms could be heavy. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Partly cloudy and cooler for Tuesday, ahead of additional storm chances for Wednesday. A few heavy storms will be possible Wednesday. Rainfall amounts could exceed an inch in some spots over the next 7 days.
Highs remain below average in the low 70s for much of next week.
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with a 30% chance for light showers. Low 60°
SUNDAY:
Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. High 79°, but only in the 60s along the Northshore.
MONDAY:
Cloudy skies with a 70% chance of showers and storms. High 75°
