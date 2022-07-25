Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and breezy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures ran about 10 degrees cooler than average on Monday with lower humidity levels.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, Tuesday will feature a lake breeze with highs in the mid 70s lakeside and lower 80s inland.
Next front brings up the humidity level Wednesday with scattered rain chances. Dry trend develops on the other side.
TONIGHT: Extra clouds. Low 64.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High 81.
WEDNESDAY: Passing showers and thunderstorms. High 83.
