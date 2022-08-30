Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clearing skies Monday night

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for clearing skies are Monday night with lows in the low to mid-60s.

Skies will clear by early Tuesday morning, allowing for a sunny and beautiful afternoon. A breezy northwest wind will funnel in drier and cooler air on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with falling humidity throughout the day.

Sunny skies continue for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. A breezy southwest wind will make for a warmer Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Northerly winds return this weekend, allowing for highs to be in the low 80s Saturday through Labor Day.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 66°

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Less humid. High 80°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High 82°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 9:44 PM

