Chicago First Alert Weather: Clearing skies, cooling temperatures Tuesday night

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A spotty shower is possible through sunset, then expect clearing skies and cooling temperatures.

Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Areas of patchy fog will develop by early Wednesday morning.

For Wednesday, morning patchy fog, then sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s, but only in the mid 70s near the lake as a north to northeast wind continues.

It will be warming Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s under a lot of sunshine.

Look for more clouds for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A slight chance of rain for Saturday evening, then increasing rain chances Sunday. Scattered showers will be likely Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. Highs will be cooler Sunday through Tuesday in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with areas of patchy fog overnight. Low 63°

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog, then afternoon sunshine. High 79°, mid 70s near the lake.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and warmer. High 83°, mid to upper 70s near the lake.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 3:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

