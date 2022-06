CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty, southwest winds increase throughout the day tomorrow, carrying 90-degree heat all the way to the shoreline.

The cold front arrives Friday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 69.

THURSDAY: SUNNY, WINDY & WARM. HIGH 93.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 83.

