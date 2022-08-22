Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear and dry Monday night

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for mostly clear skies and dry conditions Monday night with lows in the low 60s in the city, but mid 50s in the western suburbs.

There will be lots of sunshine the next two afternoons with highs in the low 80s. A front will move across the area on Thursday allowing for a chance of showers and storms.

It will be cooler on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances will build late this weekend into early next workweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and dry. Low 62°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 82°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 3:41 PM

