Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear and dry Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for mostly clear skies and dry conditions Monday night with lows in the low 60s in the city, but mid 50s in the western suburbs.

CBS 2

CBS 2

There will be lots of sunshine the next two afternoons with highs in the low 80s. A front will move across the area on Thursday allowing for a chance of showers and storms.

CBS 2

It will be cooler on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances will build late this weekend into early next workweek.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and dry. Low 62°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 82°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84°