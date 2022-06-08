Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly with patchy fog overnight, sunny and dry Thursday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The rain moved out Wednesday afternoon, but the clouds will linger through the evening for lakeside locations.

Areas of patchy fog will also develop Wednesday evening and overnight. Lows will be cool in the low to mid-50s.

lows-tonight-adi-4.png
CBS 2

It will be mostly sunny, dry, and warmer for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

3-day-large.png
CBS 2

Shower chances return on Friday, but mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. Highs will be in the low 70s.

next-week-5-day-highs.png
CBS 2

Isolated showers are possible for Saturday afternoon and night. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy weekend with highs in the mid-70s.

7day-1.png
CBS 2

It will be much warmer next week – with highs above average in the 80s and 90s. Isolated showers and storms will also be possible next week.

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 4:57 PM

