Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly with patchy fog overnight, sunny and dry Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The rain moved out Wednesday afternoon, but the clouds will linger through the evening for lakeside locations.

Areas of patchy fog will also develop Wednesday evening and overnight. Lows will be cool in the low to mid-50s.

It will be mostly sunny, dry, and warmer for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

Shower chances return on Friday, but mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Isolated showers are possible for Saturday afternoon and night. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy weekend with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be much warmer next week – with highs above average in the 80s and 90s. Isolated showers and storms will also be possible next week.