Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of more rain Thursday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we track tonight's cold front, the best rain chance will be between 4-7 p.m. with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as the front passes.

Any heavy cells could bring wind gusts to 50 mph and downpours.

We'll be on the cooler side of the system tomorrow, with gusty north/northeast winds creating dangerous waves and rip currents. Beach Hazards Statement up through Friday for waves 3-5 feet.

Warmer and more humid this weekend.

TONIGHT: EARLY EVENING SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. LOW 67.

FRIDAY: AM CLOUDS THEN PM SUN. COOLER. HIGH 76.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.

SUNDAY: WARM & MORE HUMID. HIGH 85. LATE DAY THUNDER CHANCE.

