Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and cold snap continues

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold snap continues for another day. 

More clouds than sunshine with highs in the middle 40s but 30s for wind chills. 

Clouds depart tonight as winds relax. Lows near freezing again, colder inland in the 20s. 

Tomorrow starts off with clouds early, but the sun finally reveals itself.  

Temperatures gradually warm heading into the late week and weekend. 

TODAY: BLUSTERY AND STILL COLD. High: 45

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKY, QUITE COLD LOW: 32

TOMORROW: CLOUDS EARLY, A TOUCH WARMER 47

Weather Headlines

Cold Continues

Chilly Breezes

Gradual Warming Trend

First published on October 18, 2022 / 5:51 AM

