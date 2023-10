Chicago First Alert Weather: Another summer-like day, rain Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- More sunshine and warmth in Chicago Tuesday.

Above-average temperatures continue with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Rain chances and clouds increase on Wednesday with showers in the afternoon and evening.

Cooler temperatures are ahead with shower chances again on Friday.