CHICAGO (CBS) -- We've got an ugly couple of days ahead, but then summer weather returns.

On Sunday night, look for increasing clouds and a low of 62.

On Monday, rain is likely for most of the day. It will be breezy and cool with a high of 68.

Rain lingers into Monday, along with chilly temperatures. The rest of the week is warmer and sunny!

