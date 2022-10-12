Chicago First Alert Weather: A wet Wednesday ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Breezy & wet to start the day with an early rumble of thunder possible.
Best chance for rain will be the first half of the day. Cold front will pass later in the afternoon, shifting the winds from southwest to a cooler northwest flow. Several days with below average temperatures on the other side of the front. Normal high is 65 degrees.
TONIGHT: SHOWERS LIKELY. THUNDER CHANCE. LOW 59.
WEDNESDAY: BREEZY & WET. HIGH 67.
THURSDAY: COOL WINDS. HIGH 55.
