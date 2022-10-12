Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: A wet Wednesday ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Breezy & wet to start the day with an early rumble of thunder possible.

Best chance for rain will be the first half of the day. Cold front will pass later in the afternoon, shifting the winds from southwest to a cooler northwest flow. Several days with below average temperatures on the other side of the front. Normal high is 65 degrees.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS LIKELY. THUNDER CHANCE. LOW 59.

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY & WET. HIGH 67.

THURSDAY: COOL WINDS. HIGH 55.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 8:34 PM

