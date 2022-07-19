Chicago First Alert Weather: A little cooler

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A clam weather pattern is expected for the next few days, with lows in the 70s and highs in the upper 80s & low 90s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a gusty west wind on Wednesday will decrease humidity levels slightly, otherwise expect a mostly sunny day with highs near 90 degrees.

A spotty shower is possible Thursday, but better chances for rain arrive this weekend. 

TONIGHT: Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 76°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 88°

THURSDAY: Sunny skies, breezy and hotter. High 92°  

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

