Chicago First Alert Weather: A little cooler

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A clam weather pattern is expected for the next few days, with lows in the 70s and highs in the upper 80s & low 90s.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a gusty west wind on Wednesday will decrease humidity levels slightly, otherwise expect a mostly sunny day with highs near 90 degrees.

CBS

A spotty shower is possible Thursday, but better chances for rain arrive this weekend.

CBS

TONIGHT: Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 76°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 88°

THURSDAY: Sunny skies, breezy and hotter. High 92°

CBS