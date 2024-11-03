Chicago firefighter, 2 others injured from blaze in Humboldt Park, witnesses say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter and two other people were injured Sunday night during a response to a large fire in a multi-family unit in Humboldt Park.

Witnesses told CBS News Chicago three people were pulled from the fire that some suspected was fueled by clutter by a known hoarder in the neighborhood. They said the firefighter was battling the blaze near the roof when the floor under him went out and caused him to fall several feet.

Flames lit up the sky and plumes of smoke billowed along Hamlin Avenue as residents scrambled to evacuate. The call came a little after 6 p.m.

April Rimmer was leaving a baby shower nearby when she smelled smoke and saw the fire. She said she immediately called 911.

"There was people running from the building then the people across the street were yelling that there were people inside and they need to get out," Rimmer said. "It was pretty bad."

CBS News Chicago cameras captured the scene outside Stroger Hospital as the firefighter believed to have been injured was rushed on a stretcher and tended to by first responders.

It remained unclear what exactly sparked the fire.