Chicago White Sox owner visits state lawmakers seeking funds for new stadium

CHICAGO (CBS) – White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf was in Springfield on Tuesday to try to secure public funding for a new stadium for his team.

Reinsdorf is seeking to move the team from Guaranteed Rate Field in Bridgeport to the South Loop. Renderings show the new park on a 62-acre parcel of land along the south branch of the Chicago River. It would include park spaces and apartment buildings.

Reinsdorf is reportedly asking for $1 billion in public funds for construction. Gov. JB Pritzker expressed concern earlier this month over possible state subsidies for a new stadium.

Late Tuesday, Related Midwest, the real estate firm, and the White Sox released statements about Reinsdorf's visit with lawmakers.

From a Related Midwest spokesperson:

"We appreciated the time afforded to us by lawmakers in Springfield today. As we shared in the meetings, the 78 is a generational development and an investment in our hometown. It's personal to us and we are excited about the prospect of delivering the city's next great neighborhood, while making a historic economic investment that will bring over 10,000 construction jobs and 22,000 permanent jobs to our city and state. The long-term impact will be transformative – creating a new riverfront neighborhood anchored by a state-of-the-art ballpark for generations of fans to enjoy and help enhance Chicago's place as a top destination."

From a Chicago White Sox spokesperson:

"We recognize discussions about The 78 serving as the future home of the Chicago White Sox have generated a lot of excitement over the potential of the larger project's positive economic impact. We are mindful and respectful of the legislative process and wanted to travel to Springfield to meet personally with legislative leaders. We're excited to share our vision, and we appreciate their time and hospitality."