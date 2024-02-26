Gov. Pritzker says using public funds on a new White Sox stadium is 'not a priority'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pushed back Monday on the effort to use public funds on a new stadium for the Chicago White Sox.

He said the project is "not a priority."

Team owner Jerry Reinsdorf wants to move the team from Guaranteed Rate Field near Bridgeport to the South Loop.

Renderings show the new park on "The 78," a 62-acre parcel of land along the South Branch of the Chicago River. It would include park spaces and apartment buildings.

The 78 featuring the White Sox ballpark: an urban ballpark for everyone.

Reinsdorf is reportedly asking for $1 billion in public funds for construction.

Sources first told CBS 2 last month that the Sox are talking with developer Related Midwest about possibly building a new ballpark in "The 78."

Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th St., has been the team's home since 1991.

The Sox are under lease at Guaranteed Rate through 2029.