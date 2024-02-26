Watch CBS News
Gov. Pritzker says using public funds on a new White Sox stadium is 'not a priority'

By John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pushed back Monday on the effort to use public funds on a new stadium for the Chicago White Sox.

He said the project is "not a priority."

Team owner Jerry Reinsdorf wants to move the team from Guaranteed Rate Field near Bridgeport to the South Loop.

Renderings show the new park on "The 78," a 62-acre parcel of land along the South Branch of the Chicago River. It would include park spaces and apartment buildings.

the-78-featuring-the-white-sox-ballpark-an-urban-ballpark-for-everyone.jpg
The 78 featuring the White Sox ballpark: an urban ballpark for everyone. Related Midwest

Reinsdorf is reportedly asking for $1 billion in public funds for construction.

Sources first told CBS 2 last month that the Sox are talking with developer Related Midwest about possibly building a new ballpark in "The 78." 

Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th St., has been the team's home since 1991.

The Sox are under lease at Guaranteed Rate through 2029.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 3:10 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

