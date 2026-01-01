Four children among 6 hurt in apartment fire on West Side, CFD says

Six people were hurt, including four children, after an apartment fire on the city's West Side on Thursday morning

The fire broke out shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Adams Street in the Austin Neighborhood.

Fire officials said crews arrived at the still and box fire and saw smoke coming from the third floor of the apartment with two people hanging from the window, prompting ladder rescues.

Officials said that two adults and four children were taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. Their ages were not released.

"These guys did an amazing job. I think if it wasn't for their quick actions, we might have had more victims and possibly severe fatalities," said CFD District Chief Scott Shawaluk.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.