Lifelike model of Sue the T. Rex returns to Chicago's Field Museum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sue is back at Chicago's Field Museum, but it's not the dinosaur skeleton fans have come to know and love.

But the museum now features a new way to see the world-famous reptile with "Sue in the Flesh." The model was created at the Field Museum in 2019, but left to tour in 2020.

This year is the first time the model has been home in four years. It shows visitors what Sue would look like if they had met her in person.

Scientists studied the famous bones to create the look.

"This is, gives you just a much clearer idea of what it would be like to encounter a T. Rex in life, if we were able to go back 66 million years," said. "It looks even bigger. It looks even more ferocious when you see the real thing at full size."

He added, "Mostly, people are just overwhelmed by how large it is. A fully-fleshed out T. Rex is just a very large presence and you don't really get the impression like when you're looking at a movie or when you're looking at a picture in a book, but when you see an entire T. Rex staring down at you, leaning forward, it's just that visceral impression of sharing a space with it that really makes it a worthwhile encounter."

"Sue in the Flesh" is so accurate that it shows a scar on the leg where scientists believe the dinosaur was injured based on the skeleton.

The model will be at the Field Museum until mid-January, when it will go back on tour.