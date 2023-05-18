Chicago joins in federal government initiative to address homelessness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is one of six cities across the country partnering with the federal government to address homelessness.

As part of the two-year ALL INside initiative, the city will partner with the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness and all of its 19 federal member agencies for up to two years.

"We must work with our federal and community partners to assist people experiencing homelessness and build pathways that ensure every Chicagoan has a roof over their head, as well as support services to help them thrive," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a news release. "ALL INside is an exciting initiative that helps leverage federal programs and resources to help the City and community address homelessness. I look forward to collaborating with the White House, USICH, and All Chicago Making Homelessness History to exchange best practices and help our unsheltered neighbors find safe places to live."

There will be a dedicated federal official in the community to come up with specific strategies.

There will also be teams focusing on federal funding opportunities. Also among the goals will be coordinating philanthropy and the private sector for support.