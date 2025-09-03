Chicago FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas DePodesta on why crime is dropping in the city

The new boss of the Chicago FBI sat down exclusively with CBS News Chicago to discuss the plummeting crime numbers in the city and what the agency thinks is behind it.

The FBI said partnerships between their agency, Chicago police and the Cook County Sheriff's Office have been critical to the massive drop in violent crime.

Which begs the question of which is true: is Chicago getting safer, or, as the White House puts it, is Chicago a "hellhole"?

"I can tell you that violence crime is down in this city," DePodesta said. "Homicides are down 32%, robberies 38%, shootings 36%."

But when pressed on how to square those numbers with the rhetoric coming from President Trump and his administration, he simply repeated, "I can tell you violent crime in this city is down."

DePodesta started his job atop Chicago's FBI just over a year ago. He said despite tough rhetoric from city, state and federal leaders, partnerships remain intact with the FBI's key allies and the crime statistics prove that.

"I'll tell you, sometimes when you go through situations like this, it actually strengthens relationships," he said. "The relationship between the FBI and CPD and CCSD is stronger than ever because we know we need each other."

He also had some thoughts on the heated back-and-forth between leaders at all levels.

"I think that with any situation, people need to take a step back. Take a breath," said DePodesta.

President Trump has threatened repeatedly to send the National Guard to Chicago, saying the city has an out-of-control crime problem. DePodesta would not say whether or not the presence of the National Guard would help or hinder the FBI and the work they're doing.

"Any help we can get reducing violent crime, we are all for," DePodesta said. "[The decision to send the Guard] is made in D.C. Whoever shows up, however they show up, we are going to partner with the same way we'd partner with state and local officers."

We spoke to a former National Guard general who clarified that the National Guard cannot act as law enforcement when they are deployed and cannot make arrests for crimes. The Posse Comitatus Act prohibits the use of the military for domestic law enforcement and gives only three instances in which the president can utilize a state's National Guard: "to repel an invasion, suppress a rebellion, or execute federal laws when he is unable to execute them using the regular forces."

A judge ruled this week that Trump's deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles in the spring during large protests over immigration enforcement actions violated the Posse Comitatus Act, and blocked the Trump administration from deploying or using the National Guard currently deployed in California, and any military troops in the state, for civilian law enforcement.

The FBI in Chicago is wrapping up what they call Operation Summer Heat, arresting 25 murderers, gun runners and fentanyl dealers.

They will now play a critical role in the federal rollout in the coming weeks, if it comes to fruition.