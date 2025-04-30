Watch CBS News
Man dies after apartment building fire on Chicago's South Side

A man died after an apartment building fire in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

Just after 2:15 a.m., Chicago police said firefighters responded to the building in the 7100 block of South Rhodes Avenue and found a 32-year-old man. 

Police said the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. He has not been identified. 

A resident told CBS News Chicago the victim was friendly and "knows everybody in the building." Another resident told CBS News Chicago they saw smoke at an apartment next door and evacuated the building.          

Video from the scene showed firefighters using ladders to reach the fire. 

No other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

