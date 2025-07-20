Chicago family goes viral giving Pope Leo XIV "Da Pope" T-shirt at mass in Italy

A Chicago family on vacation in Italy had the encounter of a lifetime with Pope Leo XIV after mass on Sunday.

Marcel and Ann Muñoz were decked out with their three kids in shirts reading, "Da Pope" — like, "Da Bears" from the old "Superfans" sketches on "Saturday Night Live." The shirts were what other color but Chicago Bears navy blue, with white text and orange lines.

After mass Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Pancras in Albano outside Rome, the family was able to meet Pope Francis and give him an extra shirt as a gift.

The viral moment even made it onto a post from Pope Leo XIV's official Instagram.

The Muñoz family said they are Bears season ticketholders, and hope this was the blessing Chicago needs to kickstart a Super Bowl dynasty.

"He turned left, and he just kind of beelined towards us, so whatever it is, it's like everyone else is, you know, very nicely dressed for a summer mass except us — so we did kind of stick out," said Marcel Muñoz, "but you know, it's one of those things where it's like: 'Hey, you're going to be here once. Hopefully, you can catch his attention.'"

"How many people get this opportunity to be in front of the pope, to have his attention, to hold his hand? I kissed his ring, and you know, it's such — you feel blessed," said Ann Muñoz.

The Muñoz family had to drive 45 minutes outside Rome to Albano where Pope Leo XIV was saying mass. They positioned themselves at a spot after services where they thought their big, bold shirt would get his attention — when it happened.