Chicago family who lost 3 members in mass shooting has Christmas wishes come true

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After losing his mother, sibling, and cousin, one little boy from Chicago's South Side had his Christmas wishes come true.

While no gift could ever bring his loved ones back, the spots under Jacoby Strong's tree were full this Christmas Eve.

Jacoby is one tough 9-year-old—filling a shopping cart at Walmart with all the toys on his list. It was all thanks to a huge gesture from a small Chicago business.

"A lot of times in the media, we see what happens, right? And we never watch the aftermath of what happens to these families. We don't see the grandmother that has to change her whole life, and now she's on a bus every day picking up kids from daycare and dropping kids off," said Early Walker, vice president of government relations for Vehicle Management Solutions, "and this is what the holidays is about."

Jacoby lost his great aunt, Nakeeshia Strong, 45; his cousin, Bryson Orr, 7; and his mom, Capri Edwards, 24, in a mass shooting in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Grand Crossing community on July 4th.

Two cars pulled up to the family's home, and someone got out and started firing.

Jacoby and another cousin were both critically wounded. His family said his mom died trying to shield him.

"I know she's proud of me like I'm proud of me, because this has been hard for me—but I'm still holding on," Scott said.

But holding on isn't always easy.

"It's the holiday season, and it's my first holiday without my daughter," said Jacoby's grandmother, Markita Scott, "so it was just really hard for me."

After the horrific shooting, Scott stepped in to take care of Jacoby. She didn't have much to give him for Christmas this year.

"It means a lot to me right now. I know Capri is smiling down on me right now, like, 'Yes mama you got some help!'" said Scott, "because all the stuff that he has now, I was like, telling him like wait until after Christmas, because, like, I'm still financially struggling with just moving into our new place."

In the middle of the Christmas shopping spree, Jacoby's family was told to stop what they were doing and come outside the Walmart Supercenter at 10900 S. Doty Ave. in the Pullman neighborhood—for another surprise they definitely did not expect.

Walker was able to get a brand-new car for Scott—in her name.

"It means no more bus!" said Scott.

It meant a lot for a family who lost so much.

"I'm going to keep standing strong. I have grandkids that love me. They look up to me, and I have to be a beacon of hope for them," Scott said.