Chicago boy, grandmother who lost family in mass shooting get a miracle for Christmas Jacoby Strong lost his great aunt, Nakeeshia Strong, 45; his cousin, Bryson Orr, 7; and his mom, Capri Edwards, 24, in a mass shooting in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Grand Crossing community on July 4th. Jacoby's grandmother is now taking care of him, and a Chicago company made Christmas a lot better than it otherwise would have been for them. Sabrina Franza reports.