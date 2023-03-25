Watch CBS News
North Side hit-and-run leaves 1 man dead, another hurt

By Sara Machi

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is hurt following a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's North Side Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 7:13 a.m. in the 4300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police say the victim, a 36-year-old man, was traveling southbound in an SUV with a passenger and attempted to change lanes.  

While changing lanes, an unknown driver in a white-colored SUV traveling in the same direction struck his vehicle and then fled the scene.

The victims' vehicle rolled over due to the crash. 

The passenger of the SUV, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Illinois Masonic where he was pronounced dead. The driver was transported to Illinois Masonic with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the hit-and-run driver left behind one key piece of evidence--the car. And it was a rental from ZipCar. The rental company allows people to rent cars by the hour. CBS 2 reached out to ZipCar for a statement and is waiting to hear back. 

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

This is the city's second fatal hit-and-run in less than 24 hours. 

