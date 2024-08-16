Chicago DNC organizers invite the public to visit McCormick Place next week

CHICAGO (CBS) – Those living in the South Loop or headed there this weekend will see some added security with several roads closed down in anticipation of the Democratic National Convention starting at 10 p.m. on Friday.

The fencing makes McCormick Place look perhaps uninviting, but the DNC host committee is welcoming everyone there next week.

Despite all the metal meant to keep people out, McCormick Place will apparently beckon people in during the DNC.

"Through the week, the DNC has planned all sorts of daytime programming that they're calling DemPalooza or for fans of Tim Walz, Coach-chella," said Stephen Colbert on his late night show.

Colbert jokes aside, CBS News Chicago had a lot of questions about the four-day long open invite to "DemPalooza."

"It's really meant to be a family-friendly event," said Stephen Crano, the communications manager for Choose Chicago, the city's tourism arm.

Crano added that everyone is welcome to grab friendship bracelets and get a "Kamala Harris manicure," inside the same building where political big wigs will be holding important meetings.

"DemPalooza is for Chicagoans to interact with and engage with this historic convention," Crano said.

For months, Chicagoans have been told that the red, hard perimeter outside McCormick Place was only supposed to be for people with DNC tickets and credentials. And yet, DemPalooza organizers said the public could sign up for their expo on the spot, no ID necessary, but with an asterisk.

"I think you need to bring your patience with you to get through [the] security perimeter," Crano said.

Anyone coming to DemPalooza will receive wristbands after they go through metal detectors. The U.S. Secret Service said attendees will also need to pass through screenings at the pedestrian checkpoint on 24th Street and Michigan Avenue.

Those who want to venture close to the action should be aware of the banned items list. Of course, no weapons are allowed, but also no balloons, no selfie sticks, and no signs.

In addition, downtown businesses like Sugar Bliss Bakery hope to see a boost in sales from visitors taking a break from DNC activities. Tens of thousands of people are expected to be in town for the convention.

Chicago residents are also encouraged to come out and celebrate the historic week. Some businesses like Sugar Bliss are offering special discounts if customers mention the DNC. Check out a full list on Choose Chicago's website.