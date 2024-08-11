Security perimeter for Democratic National Convention in Chicago to impact traffic starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Democratic National Convention is coming to Chicago next week, and with it come a number of security measures that will impact traffic around both convention sites. The security perimeter buildout will begin on Monday at 6 a.m. with the staging of the perimeter fencing at the United Center and McCormick Place, officials say.

There will be restricted parking, rolling street closures, and possible full street closures as needed. Full street closures will also be put in place when the restricted security perimeter is complete, beginning at McCormick Place on Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 p.m. and at the United Center on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to plan extra travel time during the buildout and the week of the convention, which runs from Monday, Aug. 19 through Thursday, Aug. 22.

Complete details can be found on the city's website.

City officials also encourage residents to use public transportation for all large events.

Below is the tentative schedule for the buildout.

United Center – Tentative Security Perimeter Fencing Buildout

Monday, August 12 — 6 a.m. No Parking (in curb lanes) in all build areas along the security perimeter.

Monday, August 12 – Saturday, August 17 — 8 a.m. Fencing staging and install begins, expect rolling curb lane, full street and alley closures as needed.

Saturday, August 17 — United Center street closures begin at 7 p.m. along the restricted perimeter (security enforced).

United Center Fencing: Staging and Install – Parking Restrictions and Street Closures:

Monday – build out on Washington: Damen to Wood, Wolcott between Washington & Warren; Paulina: Monroe to Adams

Tuesday – build out on Washington: Damen to Wood; Wood: Washington to Warren; Warren between Wood and Paulina

Wednesday – build out on Damen: Washington to Warren; Warren: Damen to Hoyne; Hoyne: Warren to Madison

Thursday – build out on Adams: Damen to Wood

Friday – build out on Madison: Hoyne to Seeley; Seeley: Madison to Adams; Damen: Adams to Jackson; Monroe: Wood to Paulina.

United Center Takedown

Friday, August 23 — 1 a.m. Take Down begins. Once complete, streets will open.

McCormick Place - Tentative Security Perimeter Fencing Buildout

Monday, August 12 — 6 a.m. No Parking (in curb lanes) in all build areas along the security perimeter. 9 a.m. Fencing staging begins, expect rolling curb lane full street closures.

Tuesday, August 13 – Friday, August 16 —12:01 a.m. Fencing install begins, expect rolling curb lane, full street and alley closures as needed.

Friday, August 16 — 10 p.m. McCormick Place Street Closures begin, restricted perimeter (security enforced).

McCormick Place Fencing: Staging and Install Parking Restrictions and Street Closures:

Tuesday – build out on 24th Place: Michigan to McCormick Place; Indiana: 24th Place to 24th St; 24th St; Michigan to Indiana; Michigan: 24th Place to 25th St.; MLK Drive: McCormick to 25th St.

Wednesday – build out on Indiana: 24th Place to Cermak; Cermak: Indiana to McCormick; 25th St at MLK Dr & McCormick

Thursday – build out on McCormick: Cermak to MLK Dr.

McCormick Place Takedown

Thursday, August 22 — 6 p.m. Take down begins. Once complete, streets will open.