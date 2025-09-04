Chicago daycare center was plagued by nasty leak for years, and it turned out city didn't know

Years-long leak at Chicago daycare was never reported to city

This past spring, CBS News Chicago reported on a daycare in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood that had been plagued by a nasty leak.

We wondered how the city could allow such a thing. It turned out that at the time, no one reported the problem.

In April, CBS News Chicago reported on the leaking pipes afflicting A Step Ahead Learning Center, at 4208 N. Broadway. Reporter Lauren Victory and daycare owner Tanneh Parker, who goes by TJ, had to wear masks because of the smell inside the damaged daycare.

Parker shut down a musty section of the daycare because of a leak that started years ago and never stopped.

CBS News Chicago's April story focused on Parker's daycare being evicted despite the awful conditions.

Parker admitted she owned tens of thousands of dollars in rent, but said she stopped paying her landlord her full rent after gross leaking water made much of her rented space unusable.

"I admittedly reduced the rent because I was also reduced in revenue," Parker said at the time.

The battle began when Parker was preparing to do some renovations in 2015, and said she heard a dripping sound.

"Drywall, the ceiling, everything's began to fall down," she said.

Leaking pipes ruined not only the walls of the daycare, but also toys, books, and kiddie chairs.

After the April report, CBS News Chicago anchorman Joe Donlon remarked, "I can't believe that isn't some sort of building violation."

It turned out the Chicago Department of Buildings didn't know.

"It was definitely shocking that she had not taken the time to notify us," said Department of Buildings Commissioner Marlene Hopkins.

Hopkins said her inspectors did not know the daycare was in such a condition because no one ever told the city about the problems.

But then came CBS News Chicago's story, which the Department of Buildings saw.

"We were left speechless, and just taken back that we had not received any 311 complaints regarding those conditions," Hopkins said.

Within 10 days of CBS News Chicago's report, the city took the property owner to court after alleging multiple building code violations.

The phrase "dangerous and hazardous" appeared more than 20 times in an updated lawsuit filed by the city against the building owner in July.

"We are holding the owner accountable through our enforcement process," said Hopkins.

How the 311 system works

The enforcement process can mean tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

It often starts with the 311 system. Chicagoans can report all sorts of issues — from an abandoned car to a clogged sewer to an overgrown tree.

A 311 team sorts through complaints and sends them to the appropriate department.

"We are very, very busy," said Hopkins.

The Department of Buildings gets about 62,000 311 assignments a year. What is reported as just one issue could result in the discovery of multiple violations.

For example, one 311 call started with a report of a ceiling caving in, and ended with citations not just for that, but also for rotting wood in doorways and in the garage, missing carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, and other issues.

Inspectors checking out a rat complaint inside a home after a 311 call unexpectedly also found sewage in the basement, black stains in the bathroom, and exposed wires.

"It is important to call 311, because we can actually come in and save your life," said Hopkins.

Anyone can make a complaint, but the 311 team will call if owners notified their landlords first.

"They're the party that responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the property," said Hopkins.

Building inspectors will not respond at all in some cases.

"Something with the cabinet, something with carpeting — things that are more cosmetic," Hopkins said.

Still, the commissioner wants to be clear — her crews are there to help, and they can't do that unless someone asks. Hopkins said it is all kind of in line with the old police saying, "If you see something, say something."

Parker said she didn't know she had the right to call 311. Now, you do.

Meanwhile, the city's lawsuit against the owner of the leaking building that housed the daycare is still pending. Lawyers for the property owner did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

You can report a problem to 311 even if you're not the tenant of a building. The best way to file a complaint, officials said, is online or through the 311 app.