Chicago Cubs and White Sox meet in first Crosstown Classic series this weekend at Rate Field

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox will face off in the first Crosstown Classic series of this summer with three games at Rate Field this weekend.

The South Siders will host their North Side rivals at the Rate on Friday at 6:40 p.m., Saturday at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Fans can get to Rate Field by taking the CTA Red Line to Sox-35th Station or the Green Line to 35th-Bronzeville-IIT. You can also use the bus, with Route #35 serving the stadium directly. CTA bus routes #4, #29 and #44 serve the area around the stadium all week while buses on the #24, #31 and #1 routes operate in the area on Friday.

Tickets are still available for all three games and can be purchased through the White Sox's MLB.com platforms.

The second Crosstown Classic series will be held at Wrigley Field on Monday Aug. 17 at 7:05 p.m., Tuesday Aug. 18 at 7:05 p.m. and Wednesday Aug. 19 at 1:20 p.m.

Fans can also get to Wrigley Field easily by CTA, with the Red Line Addison stop situated right outside the Friendly Confines. The Purple Line will also be running during the second Crosstown Classic.

CTA buses on the #152 route provide additional service on Cubs games days, with buses running more frequently two hours before and one hour after games. Other buses routes that serve the area around Wrigley Field include the #8, #22, #36, #80 and #151 Sheridan routes.

You can purchase tickets to the August Crosstown Classic at Wrigley Field on the Cubs' official MLB.com platforms.