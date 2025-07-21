Watch CBS News
Sports

Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg 'continuing to fight' cancer, he shares in Instagram update

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

Legendary Chicago Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg posted an update to his health on Instagram, saying he is "continuing to fight" his cancer.

Sandberg was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January 2024. He underwent treatment and shared he was declared cancer-free in August of that year. In December he let fans know the cancer had come back and spread to other organs, CBS Sports reported.

Last week, Sandberg shared another update on his social media, writing, "It's been a challenging few months as I have been going through treatment on a regular basis. While I am continuing to fight, I'm looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends."

Sandberg wrote he hadn't been able to be at Wrigley Field as much as he's wanted to so far this year, but has been cheering the team on and watching from home.

Sandberg was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. He spent 15 seasons with the Cubs, appeared in 10 All-Star Games, won nine Gold Glove and Seven Silver Slugger awards, and was named the National Leage MVP in 1984. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.