Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg 'continuing to fight' cancer, he shares in Instagram update

Legendary Chicago Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg posted an update to his health on Instagram, saying he is "continuing to fight" his cancer.

Sandberg was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January 2024. He underwent treatment and shared he was declared cancer-free in August of that year. In December he let fans know the cancer had come back and spread to other organs, CBS Sports reported.

Last week, Sandberg shared another update on his social media, writing, "It's been a challenging few months as I have been going through treatment on a regular basis. While I am continuing to fight, I'm looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends."

Sandberg wrote he hadn't been able to be at Wrigley Field as much as he's wanted to so far this year, but has been cheering the team on and watching from home.

Sandberg was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. He spent 15 seasons with the Cubs, appeared in 10 All-Star Games, won nine Gold Glove and Seven Silver Slugger awards, and was named the National Leage MVP in 1984.