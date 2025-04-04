What to expect ahead of Chicago Cubs Opening Day 2025 at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs will face the San Diego Padres on Friday for their Opening Day at Wrigley Field.

The team kicked off its season in Tokyo against the Dodgers and has four games against the Diamondbacks and three against the Athletics. They're currently at a 5-4 standing.

As fans prepare to head back to Wrigley Field, here's what guests can expect and what first-timers need to know before Opening Day.

New menu items at Wrigley Field in 2025

This season, Wrigley Field will feature a new rotating menu at the Marquee Classics concession stand. The menu will feature 50 dishes over the course of the regular season, with four new items per homestand.

The menu during the first homestand from April 4-9, will includes:

A twist on the Jibarito sandwich, with roast beef, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, fried plantains, and garlic butter.

Jibarito sandwich CBS News Chicago

A plant-based Kimchi burger with hoisin aioli and broccoli slaw on a toasted sesame bun.

Sticky pork bao buns with napa cabbage, shredded carrots, pickled Fresno peppers, and cilantro.

Sticky port bao buns CBS News Chicago

Last but not least, chili lime fries with Tajín seasoning, cotija cheese, and corn crema.

Chilli lime fries CBS News Chicago

Other bites to come include short rib sliders, puffy tacos, and homemade chicken and waffles, among other dishes.

Wrigley Field's new outdoor space opens

The new outdoor rental space, simply called "The Yard," will open in the Budweiser Bleachers above the batter's eye in center field. It aims to give the space a backyard feel.

The space will include high-top seating, fully stocked coolers with unlimited beer, seltzer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks, and a ballpark meal for each guest.

It's available for groups starting at four guests and has a maximum capacity of 50 guests. It's accessible from 90 minutes before the first pitch through the end of the game.

How to get to Wrigley Field

To avoid possible traffic, the team advises fans to take public transportation to avoid traffic.

The CTA Red Line provides direct service to Wrigley Field at the Addison station. Riders can transfer to Red Line trains from all other rail lines and from most east-west bus routes, including CTA Bus #152 (Addison) and CTA Bus #22 (Clark), which both stop at the intersection of Clark and Addison streets.

Rideshare services will have a geo-fence for pick-up and drop-off spots around Wrigley Field for game and event days. The pick-up locations will be at Addison Street between Broadway and Halsted Street and at Irving Park Road between Clark Street and Seminary Avenue.

Where to park and get pre-paid parking passes?

For those who are looking to drive to the game, there are six lots for attendees to park. All lots are easy in and easy out, and accept cashless payments only.

The Cubs offer free remote parking at 3900 N. Rockwell St., just east of the Chicago River and accessed from Irving Park Road. The Remote Parking Lot is available for night and weekend games and includes a free shuttle service to and from Wrigley Field. Services begin two hours before the first pitch, and returning shuttles board postgame and run approximately one hour after the end of the game.

Additional parking can be booked in advance with the SpotHero app.

For EV drivers, charging stations are available in the Toyota Camry Lot. Guests can use them on a first-come, first-served basis. There are 10 electric vehicle charging stations. To use a station, guests will need to scan a QR code located on each one. The cost will vary on an event basis.

Additional information and restrictions

All purchases are cashless, including by credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, or mobile wallet.

Reverse ATMs — allowing fans to convert cash to a card that can be used for purchases — are located at the Marquee Gate and in the Budweiser Bleacher Concourse.

Bag restrictions are also in place at Wrigley Field.

Backpacks, including clear bags, hard-sided coolers of any size, and bags larger than 16 x 16 x 8 inches, are not allowed inside Wrigley Field.

Bags, including wallets, purses, drawstring bags, fanny packs, lunch bags, briefcases, and soft-sided coolers, smaller than 16 x 16 x 8 inches in size, are permitted. Medical bags and diaper bags that accompany guests with young children are also permitted. All bags are subject to inspection.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications is also reminding attendees to be aware of their surroundings and, if they see something, say something. Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is asked to contact 911 or send a text to 773-839-0282 with the keyword "Friendly."