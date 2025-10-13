Chicago man charged in Logan Square home invasion, sex assault, CPD says

Chicago police said a man is now charged in a home invasion and sex assault in the city's Logan Square neighborhood last week.

Police say Law Davidson, 36, of Chicago is charged with home invasion, aggravated criminal sex assault, and weapons charges for the incident on the night of Oct. 8.

According to Chicago police, Davison broke into a home in the 2800 block of Milwaukee Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman. He also took property from her, police said.

Davison was arrested by Chicago police the following day and charged with four felonies. He appeared in court for a detention hearing over the weekend.

The woman was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where she was listed in fair condition at the time. She is expected to recover.

No further information was immediately available.

