Chicago Health Department will bring COVID boosters, flu vaccines to your home for free
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The city of Chicago is making it easier than ever to get your COVID booster and flu vaccine.
The health department will bring both shots right to your home and it's free.
You can make an appointment online at chicago.gov/athome. On the website you can find a full list of neighborhoods available for this service.
You can also call 312-746-4835 to make an appointment
