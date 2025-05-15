Chicago couple gets refund for value of packages they say Uber courier stole

A Chicago couple has gotten a refund for the value of packages they say an Uber courier driver stole.

Patrick De Haan said he used Uber's courier service to deliver some packages to UPS at the cost of $5 for four packages. The packages contained more than $1,000 worth of vintage handbags the De Haans were sending to their customers.

De Haan said after the courier picked up the packages, his wife noticed in the app that he was driving in the opposite direction of the UPS store. She messaged the driver, who then canceled the job and ended all communications just minutes after leaving their house.

The De Haan said they reached out to Uber, who told them the driver denied picking up the packages even though they had video of him doing so. De Haan said he provided the rideshare company with screenshots, a timeline and receipts, and even the video of the driver loading the packages into his car, all to no avail.

And that point the couple reached out to CBS News Chicago for help.

Thursday, De Haan took to X.com to post that they had finally gotten their refund.

"Uber update: After a LOT of back and forth, receipts, video evidence, the CBS News story, Uber Support told us they issued a check to cover the amount lost from the driver that stole our packages," he wrote. "It took a lot of work; but happy that they took responsibility."

He added that he hadn't yet gotten the check, but was hoping it would arrive "in the next week or so."

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.