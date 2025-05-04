Chicago family says Uber courier stole packages from their doorstep

Customer claims Uber courier took his packages and company will not help

Police on Sunday were investigating after an Uber courier was suspected of stealing packages from the front door of a Chicago home.

It was all caught on camera, and the victim said Uber is doing little to help get to the bottom of it. The customer said Uber has failed to take action even though he has given the rideshare company proof in the form of screenshots with a timeline and receipts, and even video of the driver loading the packages into his car — everything the company would need.

Uber courier customer Patrick DeHaan said Ring doorbell video shows an Uber driver coming to his family's home, picking up four packages for a $5 delivery fee and loading them into his car.

DeHaan's wife said when the driver then started driving in the opposite direction of UPS, she messaged him to see if he was confused. But the driver canceled the order, ending all communication.

The DeHaans said it was hard to connect to Uber, and they haven't gotten any resolution.

"I mean, it seems ridiculous, but it kind of opens up the question too — you know, are these platforms safe? Are they doing anything doing anything to keep your information safe, or are there going to be new scams related to saying, 'Hey, we know there's a package outside waiting for you at this address?'" said DeHaan.

The DeHaans said Uber told them the driver denies picking up the packages, despite being caught on camera with them. The packages were supposed to head to some e-commerce customers.

The DeHaans have now been put in the position of explaining what happened and making things right on their end.

Uber did not respond to CBS News Chicago's request for information.